Zoe Saldaña admits it is difficult to 'act cool' around Nicole Kidman

Zoe Saldaña has admitted it is difficult to "act cool" around Nicole Kidman.

During a recent interview with Porter, the Avatar star confessed that it can be a challenge to stay composed when acting alongside film icons such as the Moulin Rouge! star.

"It's so hard to act cool, like it's normal to work with Nicole Kidman, when she's right next to you! It's Nicole Kidman! That's somebody I look up to on a daily basis," the 45-year-old said. "She would be on my vision board... She transforms and she's so confident."

The actress also noted that she was pleased to find out that Nicole is a fellow Gemini.

The two actresses recently worked together on the 2023 thriller series Special Ops: Lioness alongside Laysla De Oliveira, Jill Wagner and Morgan Freeman.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared that her perspective on the film industry has changed over the years and she has learned to keep her work and private lives separate.

"I go to work and I come home. Whatever happens after work is just my personal life," Zoe shared. "In my twenties, when I first started out, the nightlife, the partying, the events, the showing up, the red carpets - that was very tempting. And for a minute, just a slight little minute, it became quite fascinating, but it's not the reality."