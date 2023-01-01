Paris Hilton feels 'proud to have proved everyone wrong' with DJ career

Paris Hilton feels "proud" of proving "everyone wrong" by becoming a successful DJ.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Paris, who is one of the top-earning DJs in the world, shared that she is "proud" of how far she has come in the industry.

"I've always been about pushing boundaries and exploring different sides of myself," the 42-year-old told the publication. "Music has just been so healing for me and one of the best ways for me to express who I am. I just focused on doing what I love and being on stage."

In July, Paris performed at Tomorrowland, the annual large-scale Belgian electronic dance festival, which was attended by 600,000 people.

"I recently played at Tomorrowland in front of hundreds of thousands of people, and seeing the happiness in their eyes and the way that the music makes them feel is just such an indescribable experience," The Simple Life star shared. "It makes me so proud to really have proved everyone wrong and become such a success in this world."

Paris made her debut as a DJ in June 2012, when she performed at the Pop Music Festival in São Paulo, Brazil.

Explaining how she got started, she said, "I (hired) the best people in the business to teach me everything there is to know about it - because it is actually very technical. I've worked really hard to really prove myself and it's just been amazing to be able to play at the biggest music festivals around the world and best nightclubs and just bring my love of music all around the world."