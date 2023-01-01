Drew Barrymore 'didn't want to be playing characters' after having children

Drew Barrymore has admitted she "didn't want to be playing characters" after having kids.

While speaking to Better Homes & Gardens in a recent interview, The Drew Barrymore Show host opened up about her career change after having children.

"When I started having kids, I didn't want to be playing characters and pretending to be different people," the 50 First Dates star candidly said of her decision to put her decades-long acting career on hold.

The 48-year-old added, "Everything changed for me. I just couldn't do it."

Drew shares two daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, nine, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

Since having her daughters, the star has poured herself into many different projects, including her highly successful celebrity talk show, her magazine Drew, her cookbook Rebel Homemaker, her Flower Beauty line, and more.

Drew told the publication that she enjoys combining creativity with business, which has resulted in several successful ventures.

"I don't relate to artists who don't accept that you need to think about practical realities, and, at the same time, I'm not interested in being involved with businesses who don't appreciate and protect and nurture creativity and creative people," the former child star said. "I really love wearing both hats."