Chad Michael Murray welcomes third child

Chad Michael Murray has become a father for the third time.

The One Tree Hill actor and his wife Sarah Roemer recently welcomed a second daughter into their family.

Actress Sarah confirmed the happy news on her Instagram account as she shared a photo of the newborn on Saturday.

"Our baby girl arrived last week with a heart on her ankle," she wrote. "We are so in love! Soaking up all the baby squishy moments that go by all too fast. @chadmichaelmurray."

Chad, 41, posted the same picture on his social media, adding, "Heart full #family" and "She's here!"

The couple has yet to reveal the name of their new arrival.

Chad and Sarah also have a son, who was born in 2015, and a daughter, who arrived in 2017. Their names have also been kept private.

Chad announced Sarah's pregnancy by sharing a photo of his 38-year-old wife cradling a baby bump alongside the caption "Baby #3 loading."

He also asked followers to share their tips on the best new "baby gadgets" to stock up on before the baby arrived.

The couple met on the set of TV show Chosen and tied the knot in 2015.