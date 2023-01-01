Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff tie the knot

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff were married in a Long Beach ceremony on Saturday.

The Maid actress and music producer tied the knot on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, in front of other celebrities including Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Rey, reported The New York Post.

Margaret's mother, actress Andie MacDowell, wore a blue and green maxi dress as she arrived for the coastal ceremony at Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon.

Margaret, 28, was pictured in a white satin halter-neck gown, ballet flats and a flowing veil as she entered the wedding venue.

Jack wore a black suit with a black tie, a white dress shirt and his signature round glasses.

Taylor and Lana have reportedly known Jack for many years, having collaborated with the 39-year-old producer and lead singer for the rock band Bleachers.

Taylor arrived alone and wore a pale blue corset midi dress with lace detail and silver strappy heels for the ceremony. Lana wore a white lace sundress, cream cardigan, white slides and blue ribbon in her hair.

Both Taylor and Lana were also spotted at the rehearsal dinner held on Friday evening.

After the wedding ceremony, the couple's reception was held at Bird and Betty's with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz in attendance, according to Page Six.

Margaret and Jack confirmed their engagement in May after dating for two years.