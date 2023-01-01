David Harbour teases 'very moving' conclusion to Stranger Things

David Harbour has shared some details about the final season of Stranger Things.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things star teased the show creators' plans for its final season.

"I know what it is. I know where we net out and it's very, very moving. That is the term I will use," David described the ending. "After where season four ended - when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke fires - we're going to start somewhere after that. So you've gotta imagine the world is a different place."

Teasing what fans can expect from the fifth and final instalment, David said, "I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we've done in the past. I'm excited to go back. I'm excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way."

The actor continued, "I'm excited to really swing with this character, because you know they're going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike. They're going to pay them off in big ways because they've lived with you for the past eight years."

Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016. Production has not yet started on the final season.