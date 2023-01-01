Tori Spelling reveals she's been in hospital for four days

Tori Spelling revealed she had been in hospital for four days on Sunday.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, revealed via her Instagram Stories that she had been admitted to a hospital for an undisclosed medical issue.

"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," Tori told fans. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resident and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."

The television personality also shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm. Her hospital bracelet stated that she was admitted on 17 August.

Tori did not detail the reason for her hospital visit.

The actress and her five children were admitted to a medical facility earlier this year due to a mould infestation in their home.

"Here we are again at Urgent Care. We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months," she wrote via Instagram in May. "Sick. Get better. To get sick again."

Tori shares 16-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn, and six-year-old Beau with her rumoured estranged husband Dean McDermott.

Neither Tori nor Dean has confirmed reports suggesting they are separating after 17 years of marriage.