Taika Waititi teases potential ideas for Thor 5

Taika Waititi has revealed how he would like to continue the Thor franchise.

In the upcoming book, Thor: Love and Thunder - The Official Movie Special, the film's director considered where he'd like to take the franchise if a fifth movie was greenlit.

"What is left to do to him? It's got to be something that feels like it's carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they're building on the obstacles that he has to overcome," Waititi stated. "I don't think we can have a villain that's weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that's somehow more formidable."

Cate Blanchett played Hela in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, which Waititi also directed.

As well as having a "formidable villain", the Hunt for the Wilderpeople director would also want to bring "more and more outlandish and crazy beasts, monsters and aliens" into the mix.

He added, "There's a fun element to (Thor) and he has a casualness and a sort of swagger about him when he visits these worlds and encounters these aliens that I don't think you'd get when it's an earthling traveling through space exploring the universe."

A fifth Thor movie has not been confirmed. The franchise's leading man, Chris Hemsworth, told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that they will only make more movies if fans are still interested in the character.

"I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character," Hemsworth said. "If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great."