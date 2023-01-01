Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate first wedding anniversary

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrated their first wedding anniversary via Instagram on Sunday.

The Modern Family star, 32, marked the occasion by posting a funny photo from their wedding day on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, "One year married to you flew by in a blink of an eye. You're my HUSBAND. My best friend. My true north. I love you more than words can say and every day is the best day when I'm with you. Marriage is (the) most fun I've ever had because I get to be married to you."

The Bachelor in the Paradise bartender joked in the comments, "How did you beat me to this?!? It's 4am in Fiji!!!!! But I love you more. So there's that."

Wells later shared his own celebratory post featuring a picture of Sarah pulling a silly face as they stood in front of their wedding officiant Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"Happy first anniversary to my perfect wife. I love you more. Plus one. Anything you say," he captioned the post.

Sarah, who is currently in Fiji hosting Love Island USA, commented, "Best day of my LIFE. I love you to Pluto and back sugar nuts."

The TV stars began dating in 2017 and tied the knot at a winery in Santa Ynez, California on 20 August 2022.