Charlize Theron will never gain weight for movie role again

Charlize Theron will never gain weight for a movie role again.

The Oscar-winning actress had no problem losing 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) after she played serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003's Monster, however, she didn't have it so easy the second time around, when she struggled to shed the pounds after 2018's Tully.

"I will never, ever do a movie again and say, 'Yeah, I'll gain 40 pounds.' I will never do it again because you can't take it off," she told Allure. "When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight. Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor and I said, 'I think I'm dying because I cannot lose this weight.' And he was like, 'You're over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.' Nobody wants to hear that."

The 48-year-old, who is an action movie regular, noted that her age has also had a huge impact on her ability to bounce back from on-set injuries.

"The thing that really bums me out is that I make action movies now and if I hurt myself, I take way longer to heal than I did in my 20s," she lamented. "More than my face, I wish I had my 25-year-old body that I can just throw against the wall and not even hurt tomorrow. Now, if I don't work out for three days and I go back to the gym, I can't walk. I can't sit down on the toilet. It's all those very real moments."

Despite her concerns about action movies, Theron has already filmed a sequel to The Old Guard and is developing a follow-up to Atomic Blonde.