Julianne Hough addresses Dancing with the Stars return

Julianne Hough has revealed that the "door has always been open" for her to return to Dancing with the Stars.

During an interview with Variety, the dancer/actress discussed the show which she will return to as a co-host for Season 32 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

"The door has always been open for me to join or come back in any capacity because Dancing with the Stars is my family. It's where I feel the most myself and the most at home," the Footloose star told the outlet. "The door was never, ever closed. We've always talked about coming back and in some sort of capacity."

The 35-year-old continued, "When the idea of coming back to host came around, it was truly a full circle moment. I've now been a part of the show in every role - being a professional dancer to judge to now hosting."

Julianne first appeared on DWTS as a professional dancer back in 2007. She won back-to-back seasons before leaving the show in 2009. She then returned in 2014 as a judge before exiting again in 2017.

"I just have this unique perspective to be able to relate and nurture and care for the celebrities and the couples competing because I've not only experienced what they've experienced, but I've also been a judge. I know what people are looking for and how I can support and make them feel the most comfortable," the star explained.

Julianne also commented on how the COVID-19 pandemic changed her perspective.

"That time of life gave people so much perspective (to realise) the things that matter to you the most and where you want to put your energy and focus your time," she shared. "There's been so much hustle over the last 17 years of my career, and I'm so grateful for all of it and I've tried so many different things."

The Safe Haven star added, "At the end of the day, personally, I am my happiest self when I'm surrounded by my family. This show is family."

DWTS will return to ABC later this year after one season of streaming exclusively on Disney+.