Sienna Miller expecting second child

Sienna Miller has been photographed with a baby bump while on vacation in Ibiza.



Photographers for People recently spotted the American Woman star on a beach holiday in Ibiza, wearing a brown bikini which showed off a baby bump.



While neither Sienna nor a spokesperson for the actress has confirmed the news, the photographs circulated online have sparked rumours that she was expecting her second child.



She also shares 10-year-old daughter Marlowe with her ex Tom Sturridge. Sienna and Tom dated from 2011 to 2015, and welcomed Marlowe in July 2012.



Prior to her vacation in Ibiza, Sienna was seen in St Tropez with her boyfriend Oli Green.



While speaking to Elle UK last year, the Burnt actress opened up about the "pressure" to grow her family.



"I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens," she told the outlet. "That kind of existential threat has dissipated."



She also discussed the "challenges" of raising Marlowe in a 2019 interview with People.



"There's nowhere to hide," Sienna said at the time. "She's really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things."