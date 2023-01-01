Julie Bowen praises 'warm and generous' friend Sofía Vergara

Julie Bowen has praised her Modern Family co-star Sofía Vergara following the star's recent divorce from Joe Manganiello.

Speaking exclusively with E! News on Tuesday, the 53-year-old actress described Sofia as a "warm and generous" friend.

"Everything she does, she does with grace," Julie gushed. "And she rises above and she just goes forward. She's warm and generous and giving to everybody around her. I have no doubt that if she wishes to be in a relationship she will be but she sure don't need one."

Sofia filed for divorce from Joe Manganiello last month after seven years of marriage.

Julie also told the publication she would like a night out dancing with Sofia.

"I would like that very much," she confirmed. "Oh, but she would be so mad at me because I can't dance. She's such a good dancer. She just does this slow hip roll for hours. And that's a lot of what hanging out with her is - it's slow rolling it for a long time."

The pair starred together in the hit sitcom Modern Family for eleven seasons, from 2009 to 2020.