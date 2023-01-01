Candace Cameron Bure mourns 'special' dog Boris

Candace Cameron Bure is mourning the loss of her dog Boris.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Fuller House star announced that her Rottweiler Boris had died.

"Life isn't the same without you," Candace captioned a compilation featuring her pet. "Boris. You will forever be with us in our hearts and memories- you brought us so much love, protection and joy."

She continued, "You were such a special boy. Our hearts will never get over you. Now go run with Emma, Sydney, Gianna, Lola and Samson... My sweet Bobo."

The actress' daughter, Natasha Bure, also posted a tribute to the dog.

"I miss you the most my bug," Natasha captioned a series of photos with Boris. "I still come home thinking you'll be sitting on the balcony waiting for me. I love you so much my June boy."

On her Instagram Story, Natasha wrote, "My little bug" alongside one picture of Boris, as well as "biggest cuddler" and "such a character" beside two videos.