Tori Spelling discharged from hospital after four-day stay

Tori Spelling has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for a mystery illness.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed via her Instagram Stories on Sunday that she had been hospitalised for an undisclosed medical issue.

Photographs and video obtained by TMZ and Page Six on Monday revealed that the 50-year-old was released from the Los Angeles medical facility hours after her Instagram post on Sunday.

They showed Tori leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and getting into a van with assistance. She also had a mysterious bruise on her cheek.

She has yet to reveal why she was admitted for treatment.

In her original post, the actress posted a close-up photo showing an IV in her arm and her hospital bracelet.

"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," Tori wrote on top of the image. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resident and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."

Tori shares 16-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn, and six-year-old Beau with her rumoured estranged husband Dean McDermott.

Neither Tori nor Dean has confirmed reports suggesting they are separating after 17 years of marriage.