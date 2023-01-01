Dax Shepard fears he will go 'broke' amid Hollywood strikes

Dax Shepard has admitted that he is experiencing "financial insecurity" amid the Hollywood strikes.

During a recent episode of his podcast Armchair Expert with guest Jason Derulo, the 48-year-old actor opened up about his financial worries amid the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes.

During their chat, Jason, 33, said that "money fights" can result in "turmoil" in relationships.

"When I was a kid, my parents would fight all the time about money," the Glad U Came singer recalled. "In the back of my mind, I'd be like, 'I'm gonna fix this.' I thought that I would be the saviour of the problems that they had."

Jason then added that even after money was less of a problem, his parents would still fight, proving that there had been a deeper issue.

Dax agreed with the singer and shared that he has been experiencing his own financial concerns.

"I am currently in a, like, two-month spiral of just completely out of hand financial insecurity," the Hit and Run actor revealed. "This new fear of, 'I'm gonna somehow be broke or I'm gonna lose everything, podcasting is gonna be over, there's an actors' strike and I'm not gonna act.' It's so foundationless, it's preposterous."

Dax noted that he thinks his worries surrounding money stem from his childhood.

"It's not related to reality," he told the singer. "It's from growing up poor. I just can't shake it. So, to your point, you watch your parents fight about money, you think money's the problem. But money's not the problem."

Jason agreed, saying, "It's not. It's way deeper rooted."

The SAG-AFTRA actors' strike began on 14 July following failed contract negotiations with Hollywood studios over issues such as pay, residuals and AI.

During the work stoppage, actors are not allowed to give interviews to promote their projects, which will affect Dax's lucrative Armchair Expert podcast.