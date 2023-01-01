Guy Pearce pays tribute to late mother

Guy Pearce is mourning the loss of his mother Anne.

The Australian actor posted a heartfelt tribute to his mother on Twitter on Monday after she passed away following a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

"Lost my beautiful Mum today. 'Kicked the bucket' as she would say," he wrote on Twitter/X. "What a sharp, fierce & witty woman Anne was, until Alzheimer's struck in 2010. It's been a long & winding road. A fitting song 4 ur departure Mum. Tracy & I will miss u enormously. We'll always love u (sic)."

The former Neighbours star shared a throwback photo of his mother as a young woman and a black-and-white image of Anne and his late father Stuart Pearce on their wedding day. Stuart, an RAF test pilot, died in an aircraft accident when Guy was only eight years old.

The Memento actor also shared two pictures of himself with Anne and his older sister Tracy.

Guy, 55, previously opened up about his mother's battle with Alzheimer's as he shared some prose alongside a childhood photo of Anne on social media in 2017.

"A wonderful piece of writing my beautiful Mother gave me many years ago. Sadly her Alzheimer's means she doesn't know me anymore. However, I know I'll carry her wisdom with me forever....." he wrote at the time.