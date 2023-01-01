Jennifer Aniston admits it's 'a challenge' to be in a relationship

Jennifer Aniston has admitted it's "still a challenge" to be in a relationship as a result of her upbringing.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine's Fall Women's Fashion Issue, the 54-year-old opened up about how her late mother and father's relationship has influenced her personal life.

"It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone," the Friends alum told the outlet about her upbringing. "My parents, watching my family's relationship, didn't make me kind of go, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that.'"

The star is the daughter of actress Nancy Dow and actor John Aniston, who were married from 1965 until they divorced in 1980 when Jennifer was nine years old.

"I didn't like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn't really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn't have any real training in that give-and-take," Jennifer explained.

The Just Go With It star shared that she is currently prioritising her own wants and needs.

"It's just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it's still a challenge for me in a relationship," she admitted. "I'm really good at every other job I have, and that's sort of the one area that's a little...."

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005. She then married Justin Theroux in 2015, however, they divorced three years later in 2018. The actress has also been in relationships with John Mayer and Vince Vaughn.