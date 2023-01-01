Serena Williams welcomes second child

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have announced the birth of their second child.

The tennis superstar took to TikTok on Tuesday to announce that she and her husband have welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

"Welcome my beautiful angel," Serena, 41, captioned the heart-warming video, which features the new parents, the newborn, and their five-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Alexis, 40, also took to social media to share the exciting news with his followers.

"Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the family of four.

The caption continued, " @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister."

Serena first shared the news of her second pregnancy on the red carpet at the Met Gala in May. "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she quipped at the time.

The couple have not yet revealed the name of the newest addition to their family.

Serena and the tech entrepreneur became engaged in December 2016 and tied the knot in New Orleans the following year.