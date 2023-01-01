Angelina Jolie gets middle fingers tattooed

Angelina Jolie has added to her body art collection with two middle finger tattoos.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, New York City tattoo artist Mr. K revealed that he recently inked the Eternals star with two designs on the insides of her middle fingers.

“Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her,” the artist captioned a photo, with the details of the tattoos blurred out. “Guess what she got on her palm?”

While Mr. K did not reveal Angelina’s tattoo design, paparazzi matched her outfit in the photo to one she was spotted in during her 18 August outing in New York with her son Pax.

“I love them. They're body art,” the actress previously told Post-Modern Ink of her other tattoos. “I don't think it's abnormal that someone who spends their life in other skins wants to claim their own by marking things on it that matter to them.”

Angelina’s other tattoos have included the name of her second husband Billy Bob Thornton, which she later covered with the coordinates of the locations where her six children were born. She also had the coordinates of Brad Pitt’s birthplace tattooed on her arm, but appeared to remove it after their 2016 divorce.