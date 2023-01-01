Camila Alves calls Matthew McConaughey 'the opposite' of 'laid back'

Camila Alves has expressed her confusion for the public's "laid back" perception of her husband Matthew McConaughey.

In a recent episode of Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast, the Brazilian model insisted the Dallas Buyers Club star was not as chill as he's made out to be.

"When we first start dating, it was this image of Matthew of getting high, laid back, no shirt, whatever," the 41-year-old told the hosts. "Which I'm like, 'The guy doesn't even smoke. What is this vision coming from?'"

Camila noted the Oscar winner actually took after his "very organised" mother, Mary Kathleen McCabe.

"He's actually the opposite, and he's like his mum. She's very organised, very minimalistic, very on time, very prepared, and he gets a lot of those traits from her," she explained.

Also during the podcast, the designer reflected on the rocky relationship she initially had with her mother-in-law.

"She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right?" Camila explained. "And she was really testing me. I mean, really testing me. She would call me by all of Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names, she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff."

Camila went on to reveal the dynamic changed after a heated discussion one night in Istanbul.

"All she wanted was for me to fight back," she continued. "And then from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me. I mean, it can get tricky sometimes, you know? But we always end with a good laugh and a joke."

Camila and Matthew tied the knot in 2012 and share three children - Levi, 15, Vida, 13 and Livingston, 10.