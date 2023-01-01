Whoopi Goldberg addresses sexuality following 'lesbian vibes' comment

Whoopi Goldberg recently addressed her sexuality after Raven-Symoné claimed she gives off "lesbian vibes".

During a recent appearance on The Best Podcast Ever, hosted by the That's So Raven actress and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, the Sister Act star addressed the speculation after the Disney Channel alum revealed her past attraction to her.

"Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much, like, I just wanted to be up underneath the t**ty the whole time," Raven-Symoné admitted, referencing her time co-hosting The View with Whoopi from 2015 to 2016. "But that's also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!"

The actress confirmed in response that she was not a lesbian.

"Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around, I am not a lesbian," Whoopi said. "But I know lots of them, and I've played them on television."

She added that she's had to set boundaries with several lesbian friends in the past.

"I'll tell them, 'I'm not gonna kiss you, but I'll kiss you over here, I'll do this, but I'm not going to do this,'" Whoopi explained. "And they're like, 'OK!'"

Whoopi, 67, has been married three times - to drug counsellor Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979, Dutch cinematographer David Claessen between 1986 and 1988 and union organiser Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995. She has also been in relationships with Frank Langella and Ted Danson.

Whoopi shares her 49-year-old daughter Alexandrea with her first husband.