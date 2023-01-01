Chicken Run sequel to receive world premiere at London Film Festival

The long-awaited sequel to 2000's Chicken Run will premiere at the 2023 London Film Festival in October.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the sequel to the highest-grossing stop-motion animation of all time, will be unveiled at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London on 14 October, with simultaneous screenings around the U.K.

"What an honour to world premiere our film on home turf at the London Film Festival this year," said director Sam Fell. "Dawn of the Nugget showcases the amazing talent and ingenuity of the crew at Aardman backed by the enduring passion of the team at Netflix. We've poured everything we've got into making this a treat for both die-hard fans and the new generation of families discovering Chicken Run for the first time."

Following on from the events of the first film, when Ginger and her fellow chickens escaped Tweedy's farm, Dawn of the Nugget begins with Ginger and Rocky becoming the parents of a little chick named Molly on their peaceful island sanctuary.

However, according to the synopsis, "Back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk - this time, they're breaking in!"

The Aardman production features the voices of Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks and Lynn Ferguson, among others.

Newton and Levi have replaced Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson as the voices of Ginger and Rocky, while Staunton, Horrocks and Ferguson reprised their roles as Bunty, Babs, and Mac.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will then debut on Netflix on 15 December.

The London Film Festival runs between 4 to 15 October.