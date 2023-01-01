Nia Long requests full custody of son following Ime Udoka split

Nia Long is seeking primary legal and physical custody of her 11-year-old son following her split from Ime Udoka.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the actress filed paperwork with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on 14 August to request full legal and physical custody of Kez Sunday Long Udoka.

In the request, the 52-year-old claimed the basketball coach "has failed" to provide support for their son.

However, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star stated that she wants her former fiancé to have "reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child's best interest".

The Houston Rockets coach has yet to respond to the request, and a judge has not yet made a ruling.

The request comes almost a year after Udoka was fired as the head coach of the Boston Celtics for having an affair with a female co-worker within the organisation. Long and Udoka split shortly after the scandal in September 2022.

In February, the Boyz n the Hood star admitted that Kez was having a "really tough time" coping with his parents splitting up.

"My only focus right now is my youngest son 'cause he's having a really tough time," she told The Cut. "I'm sure I have some things that I'm suppressing, but I have to do that to take care of him first. That's the giving. It's natural."

Long began dating Udoka in 2009 and they got engaged in 2015. She also has a 22-year-old son from a previous relationship.