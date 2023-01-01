Howie Mandel jokes about Sofía Vergara's single status following Joe Manganiello divorce

Howie Mandel made a joke about Sofía Vergara's newfound single status during America's Got Talent on Tuesday night.

During Tuesday's live episode of the competition, the comedian made the joke at his fellow judge's expense after kid ventriloquist Brynn Cummings performed an act in which she "set" their co-star Heidi Klum up with an eligible bachelor puppet named Lovebird.

After giving his feedback about her act, Howie told Brynn, "I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market (for one) right now."

The audience gasped and their fellow judge Simon Cowell appeared stunned by the remark, but the Modern Family actress seemed unbothered as she raised her hands, yelled, "Yes!" and laughed towards Heidi.

Host Terry Crews said, "No, no, you're not doing that here," before asking the German model for her thoughts on the act.

The Colombian actress and True Blood actor announced on 17 July that they were separating after seven years of marriage, and Joe filed for divorce two days later. The Magic Mike star listed their date of separation as 2 July and acknowledged the existence of a prenuptial agreement.

The actors got married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015.

Sofía was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares her 31-year-old son Manolo, between 1991 and 1993.