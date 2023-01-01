Zendaya opens up about Tom Holland relationship being in the spotlight

Zendaya has reflected on her relationship with Tom Holland being in the spotlight.

During a cover interview with Elle, the 26-year-old actress opened up about being frequently photographed with her 27-year-old boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love," the Euphoria star told the publication. "But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

Zendaya added, "You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

The pair were recently snapped while on a trip to Venice, Italy. They were photographed exploring the city together and taking a ride aboard a water taxi.

The Hollywood couple, who met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, seemingly confirmed their relationship back in July 2021 when they were snapped locking lips in Tom's car.

Since then, the Marvel stars have been photographed together on many occasions.