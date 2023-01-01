Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez finalise divorce eight years after split

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez have finalised their divorce eight years after their split and agreed on a formal custody and child support arrangement.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple have agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their son, Maceo, 9. However, it appears that the agreement will cost the actress, 57, a large amount of money.

In terms of child support, Halle will pay $8,000 (£6,200) to Olivier, also 57, per month. TMZ reports that she will “also pay an additional 4.3 percent of all income she receives above $2 million (£1.6 million).”

Halle will be covering Maceo’s private school fees as well as his health insurance and any extracurricular school activities.

The documents also state that the 9-year-old will attend “individual and family counselling,” which Halle and her daughter, Nahla, can sit in on, but the actress’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, may not participate.

The Catwoman star will have custody of her son on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, while Olivier will have him on the remainder of Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The pair will alternate who gets custody over the weekends.

Halle and the French actor split back in 2015 after two years of marriage. The pair signed a prenup, however, the divorce dragged on for eight years as a result of the unresolved issues regarding custody and child support.

Halle shares her 15-year-old daughter, Nahla, with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, whom she dated from 2005 to 2010.