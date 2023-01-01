Alec and Hilaria Baldwin celebrate daughter's 10th birthday

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have celebrated the 10th birthday of their eldest daughter, Carmen.

Hilaria, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her daughter a happy birthday with a video that displayed highlights from her child's life.

"Happy 10th birthday to our Carmen. Thank you for making me a mama and for bringing us such joy and laughter," she captioned the video. "You are a force of so many wonderful things. We all love you so very much."

Fans quickly responded with their own birthday messages for Carmen.

"Happy birthday beautiful princess," one fan commented. "10 years!!!! How fast they grow and get older... Lots of kisses," another follower shared.

Carmen's father Alec also reposted the video to his own Instagram page.

"Happy birthday to a remarkable and special person," the 30 Rock star captioned the video. "I love you, Carmen."

Alec and Hilaria - who have been married since June 2012 - share another six children all under the age of ten, including Rafael, Romeo, Eduardo, Marilu and Ilaria.