Tallulah Willis updates fans on eating disorder recovery

Tallulah Willis has updated fans on her eating disorder recovery.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Bandits actress gave fans an update on her recovery from body dysmorphia and anorexia nervosa.

"I love her," Tallulah, 29, captioned her before-and-after post. "And I love her, and I see how courageous she's been. steady on the course my bbs (sic)."

The actress, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has previously opened up about her disordered eating.

"For the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa, which I've been reluctant to talk about because, after getting sober at age 20, restricting food has felt like the last vice that I got to hold on to," she wrote for Vogue. "There's an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly. People are like, 'Oh wow!' And then quickly it turns to, 'Are you okay?'"

She continued, "My friends and family were terrified, and I dismissed it... An eating disorders therapist would tell me later, the smaller you are, the bigger you feel. How twisted is that?"