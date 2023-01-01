Amber Heard won't face new charges for importing dogs into Australia

Amber Heard will not be charged with perjury for illegally bringing her dogs into Australia in 2015.

Australian authorities announced on Tuesday that the Aquaman star would not be prosecuted for perjury for allegedly lying about the illegal importation of her two Yorkshire terriers.

"Prosecution action will not be taken against... Heard over allegations related to her sentencing for the illegal import of two dogs," said a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, reports The Associated Press.

"The department collaborated with agencies, both in Australia and overseas, to investigate these claims against Ms Heard. A brief of evidence was referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, who has made the decision not to prosecute in this instance having applied the Prosecution Policy of the Commonwealth."

The actress did not declare that she was bringing the dogs - named Pistol and Boo - into the country when she visited with her then-husband Johnny Depp. The incident violated Australia's quarantine regulations.

Later in 2015, the 37-year-old was charged with two counts of illegally importing the dogs and one count of producing a false document. She appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the latter charge and was subsequently sentenced to a one-month good behaviour bond.

At the time, a lawyer for Heard denied that the actress had deliberately lied by not declaring the dogs' arrival in Australia. However, a former employee for Depp later claimed during the actor's trial against The Sun in 2020 that Heard knowingly broke the quarantine rules and pressured a staffer into taking responsibility. This allegation prompted the perjury investigation.

Heard and Depp divorced in 2017.