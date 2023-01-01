Heather Morris honours Naya Rivera as Glee cast gather at picket line

Heather Morris honoured Naya Rivera as the Glee cast gathered at the picket line on Wednesday.

The Glee cast reunited on Wednesday as they stood in solidarity with the current actors' and writers' strikes, and Heather ensured that her late co-star was not left out.

The 36-year-old shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram from the strike, where she can be seen carrying a sign that quoted Naya's Glee character Santana Lopez.

"The only straight I am is straight-up broke," the sign read.

The star also donned a T-shirt that read, "My name is Heather Morris and I am an actor."

Heather's post was captioned, "God these humans. We marched in solidarity's with the @sagaftra and @wgastrikeunite @wgawest @wgaeast (sic)."

Naya passed away in July 2020 at the age of 33 after she disappeared while boating with her son Josey on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Josey, now seven, was found alone on the rented boat and the next day, it was announced that the actress was presumed dead. Her body was found five days later.

Heather, who played Brittany S. Pierce in the musical comedy-drama series, was joined on the picket line by her fellow co-stars Kevin McHale, Darren Criss, Jenna Ushkowitz, Dot-Marie Jones, and Becca Tobin, among others.