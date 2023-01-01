Kevin Hart ends up in wheelchair after racing sportsman friend

Kevin Hart has been left temporarily unable to walk following a friendly race with former American football player Stevan Ridley.

The comedian revealed in an Instagram video on Wednesday that he will be in a wheelchair for the next six to eight weeks because he tore his lower abdomen and hip abductor muscles during a 40-yard dash against the sports star.

"This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don't want you to be alarmed, but I'm in a wheelchair... I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young man stuff and I was told to sit my a*s down," the 44-year-old joked.

"Guys, I blew all my s**t. (I) tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk. Sit my a*s down. This is 44."

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor told his followers to "respect their age" before their bodies force them do so.

"To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It's not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it," he stated, before later asking himself, "What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s**t ever, now I can't walk."

The former New England Patriots star reposted Kevin's video on his Instagram Stories and joked, "I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JUICE TOO BIG BRO! MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND KEEP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!"