Britney Spears to pay $10,000 per month for Sam Asghari's apartment

Britney Spears will reportedly pay $10,000 (£7,900) every month for Sam Asghari's new apartment.



The 29-year-old trainer and actor filed for divorce from the pop star on 16 August after formally separating on 28 July. It has now been reported that Britney, 41, will be covering the cost of Sam's new luxury apartment, despite their prenuptial agreement.



A source told Page Six on Tuesday that Sam moved out of the Toxic hitmaker's Thousand Oaks home and into an upmarket apartment in the Ten Thousand building in Los Angeles.



Another insider told TMZ that Britney is paying $10,000 a month for her estranged husband's new home.



The rent for the apartments in the California building ranges from $10,000 to $65,000 (£51,000) per month. The lavish building, which has housed stars including Demi Lovato, features amenities including a private park, valet services, and even on-call doctors who can provide services including Botox.



"He's been friendly with the residents and has been with his sister a lot," a source told Page Six about the fitness trainer.



Additionally, it has been revealed in court documents obtained by several outlets that the Iranian-American model has requested that the pop singer cover his legal fees, despite him being the one to file for divorce.



Britney and Sam tied the knot in a Los Angeles ceremony in June 2022 after six years of dating.