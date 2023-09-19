General Shao and Sindel confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 roster

Warner Bros. Games announced General Shao and Sindel as the latest playable characters joining the main roster for Mortal Kombat 1, the newest instalment in the acclaimed videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios.The two new characters are showcased in a new trailer, entitled Rulers of Outworld, complete with a first look at gameplay and story elements. As supreme ruler of Outworld’s army, General Shao has proven loyalty to his realm through countless victories in battle and possesses a gameplay style that dominates opponents with conquering strength and iron will. Sindel is the empress of Outworld who fights to protect her family and empire with the ability to vanquish enemies with her mystifying hair, piercing scream, and power of levitation.Additionally, Motaro and Shujinko can be seen in the video as new Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches with a range of support moves.Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest instalment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes. Villains reimagined as they’ve never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, and more, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches.Mortal Kombat 1 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on 19 September, 2023. Playable fighters Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda, along with guest fighters Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and Homelander will be featured in the post-launch downloadable content (DLC) Kombat Pack, which is available now for pre-order as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition and Kollector’s Edition. All Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders will receive Shang Tsung as an in-game playable character.