Sofía Vergara and Terry Crews defend Heidi Klum against diet claims

Sofía Vergara and Terry Crews have defended Heidi Klum against claims that she eats 900 calories per day.

The 50-year-old's America’s Got Talent co-stars have stood up for her after reports claimed that she restricts her diet to only 900 calories per day earlier this week.

“That’s not true because you come into my dressing room and eat my stuff, (like) my sandwiches and stuff,” Sofía, 51, stated in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

Terry, 55, added, “I believe (she eats Sofía’s food).”

Heidi has labelled the reports “beyond bonkers”.

“I just hate when people lie like that because, especially, you know, there’s so many people out there that follow or read this, and they say, ‘Oh, she does this, so now I’m only gonna eat 900 calories,'” she said.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel said that she felt the need to publicly deny the claims to deter her fans from reducing their own calorie intakes.

“When it’s about other people’s health, I feel like I have to step in and say, ‘Wait a minute,'” she explained. “I don’t even care about me; I care about everyone who reads that and possibly gets way too thin. Because 900 calories, that’s, like, insane! I would be like a toothpick.”

The claims followed a Q&A that the Project Runway alum held on Instagram on Sunday. According to the Mail Online, Heidi had shared her meal routine during the controversial Q&A. She reportedly told her followers that she begins her day with three poached eggs in warm chicken broth.

It was also reported that the model recorded herself stepping on a scale showing her weight.