Hulk Hogan reveals why he quit drinking alcohol

Hulk Hogan has opened up about his decision to become sober.

The retired WWE wrestler recently spoke to Muscle and Health, telling the publication that after decades of drinking, he's finally "done".

"I've had a lot of practice drinking because I wrestled for about forty years, so those guys have a beer every once in a while," the 70-year-old star shared. "But about seven months ago, I decided not to drink any more alcohol. I was at a New Year's Eve party and saw a bunch of stuff that I didn't condone or like. I saw myself in this environment, and I went, 'You know what? I don't know how I got here, but I'm done.' It was just that one thing."

"It feels much better to be so clear-headed," the WWE Hall of Famer continued. "I'm no longer tempted to drink alcohol. I don't have an addictive personality. I mean, with anything. It can be business or people or alcohol or drugs. When I'm done, I'm done."

The former wrestler revealed he now favours CBD (cannabidiol oil) over alcohol, which he was introduced to by Ric Flair and Mike Tyson.

"It took me a while to figure it out because I am a little slow," he explained of using the substance. "I had to do a lot of research and do my due diligence," before adding, "I figured this was something that really would benefit a lot of people that needed help - and I know it will."

He added he believed CBD products could help people with their health, especially those returning from war, drug addicts, or "people who've got themselves into the prescription trap following illness or anxiety".