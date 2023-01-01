Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker arrested near her Long Island home

A man accused of stalking Drew Barrymore has been arrested near her Long Island home.

Southampton Chief of Police James Kiernan confirmed to Deadline on Thursday that a man named Chad Michael Busto had been detained and arrested near The Drew Barrymore Show host's home in Southampton on Long Island, New York.

Police made the arrest after Busto was reported to be walking from door to door in the area apparently seeking directions to the television personality's residence.

The arrest came two days after Busto interrupted a New York City panel event featuring Barrymore.

The star, 48, was interviewing singer Reneé Rapp on Monday at the 92nd Street Y venue in Manhattan when a man rushed towards the stage, saying, "Drew Barrymore! I'm Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York..."

Security blocked the man from climbing onto the stage and led him away while Rapp, 23, guided Barrymore offstage.

"I have a new definition of your sexiness. It's that level of protectiveness," Barrymore told Rapp later. "That went full Bodyguard... You are my Kevin Costner!"

According to law enforcement sources via the New York Post, Busto has a lengthy criminal record of arrests from around the U.S., including criminal trespass, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, harassment, and more.

It has not yet been made clear what charges he will face.