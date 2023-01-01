Kroy Biermann files for divorce from Kim Zolciak again

Kroy Biermann has filed for divorce from Kim Zolciak for a second time.

The former American football player and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star both filed to end their marriage back in May, but they later reconciled and dropped their divorce petitions in July.

However, the sportsman resumed proceedings on Thursday, filing paperwork to dissolve their union after almost 12 years.

According to TMZ, Biermann stated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken". He requested sole legal and physical custody of their four children as well as child support and alimony. He also requested exclusive use of their marital residence.

The pair wed in 2011 and share four children together: Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and nine-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.

Zolciak, 45, also has a 26-year-old daughter named Brielle from a previous relationship and a 21-year-old daughter named Ariana from her first marriage to Daniel Toce. Biermann adopted Brielle and Ariana in 2013 and they took his last name.

Biermann and Zolciak's May divorce filing came after news broke that they owed $1 million (£795,000) to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).