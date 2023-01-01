Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders break up

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders have reportedly broken up after less than a year of dating.



The former Saturday Night Live comedian and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star have reportedly called time on their relationship.



"He's single again," a source told People. "He's out and about and doing really well."



Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 27, first sparked romance rumours in December 2022 when they were spotted together on several occasions. They appeared to confirm their relationship in January by holding hands and kissing in public.



Neither Davidson nor Wonders has commented on the split reports. They have been very private about their relationship, although Wonders opened up about dating her Bupkis co-star in an interview with Nylon earlier this year.



"We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," she told the outlet. "The first initial shock (of the press scrutiny) was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes... it's like a video game... I feel like I'm still on my own path. My life hasn't changed that much."



The split rumour comes a few months after The King of Staten Island actor reportedly checked himself into rehab in June after struggling with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



Davidson was previously in a nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian between late 2021 and August 2022. His other high-profile girlfriends include Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor.