Dwayne Johnson and John Cena pay tribute to late wrestler Bray Wyatt

Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have paid tribute to fellow wrestler Bray Wyatt following his death on Thursday.

The wrestling community was left stunned on Thursday when it was announced that the three-time WWE world champion, real name Windham Rotunda, had passed away at the age of 36.

Sharing a picture of himself in the ring with Wyatt, Johnson, also known as The Rock, wrote on Twitter/X, "Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing (sic). Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling... As always, 'thank you for the house'."

Meanwhile, Johnson's fellow wrestler-turned-actor Cena wrote, "Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I'm forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP."

Wyatt, who followed his grandfather, father and uncles into wrestling, had been out of the ring since February due to an undisclosed health issue.

According to wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, Wyatt contracted Covid-19 earlier this year and it exacerbated existing heart conditions. He passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Wyatt is survived by his fiancée and former WWE ring announcer Joseann Offerman, their two children, Wyatt's two children from a previous marriage, brother Bo Dallas, real name Taylor Rotunda, and sister Mika.