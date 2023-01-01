Zendaya went to 'summer camp' to rehearse for Challengers

Zendaya and her Challengers co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist went to a version of "summer camp" to prepare for the tennis drama.

Luca Guadagnino's upcoming sports movie stars Zendaya as Tashi, a rising grand slam star who becomes involved in a love triangle with O'Connor's Patrick and Faist's Art, fellow tennis players.

In an interview with Total Film, the Dune actress revealed the trio spent time together in Boston, Massachusetts in the spring of 2022 to rehearse the movie and hone their tennis skills.

"We kind of went to summer camp," she recalled. "It was an acting/tennis summer camp. You wake up really early. Everybody's like, 'OK, let's stretch together.' We stretch, we play PE games..."

The Crown actor interjected, "Eat eggs, eat chicken and broccoli...," to which Zendaya continued, "Broccoli! And work out, and play tennis, rehearse all day. It was a dream in that respect, you get paid to do what you would want to do anyway."

The West Side Story actor added, "The three of us, really, we had a lot of fun training together and working together. It was definitely a memorable summer."

Their summer camp in Boston wasn't just filled with acting and tennis - the trio also chilled out by hosting movie nights and watching films such as Ratatouille.

"Some light-heartedness to balance some of the talk and the energy of these characters," Zendaya quipped.

Challengers was originally due to be released in September. However, as a result of the ongoing Hollywood strikes, it will now be released in April 2024.