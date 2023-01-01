David Ayer has 'nothing to show' for Fast and Furious success: 'That's not how business works!'

David Ayer has "nothing to show" for his 'Fast and Furious' legacy.

The 55-year-old writer penned the screenplay for the first film in the now multi-billion dollar franchise but alleged that the narrative has been "hijacked" and fans of the movies believe that he played no part in its success, which is produced by main star Vin Diesel and has been written by a host of other screenwriters since its 2001 inception.

He told FlickeringMyth: "Biggest franchise in Hollywood, and I don’t have any of it. I got nothing to show for it, nothing, because of the way the business works. When I got that script, that s*** was set in New York; it was all Italian kids, right? I’m like, ‘Bro, I’m not going to take it unless I can set it in L.A. and make it look like the people I know in L.A., right?’ So then I started, like, writing in people of color, and writing in the street stuff, and writing in the culture, and no one knew s*** about street racing at the time. The narrative is I didn’t do s***, right? It’s like people hijack narratives, control narratives, create narratives to empower themselves, right?"

David - who is also behind the screenplays of hit films like 'Suicide Squad' and 'Fury' - went on to add that he has always been an "outsider" in the movie sector because he doesn't go to the parties and that those who "control the narrative" have been "socialised" into it.

He said: "And because I was always an outsider and because, like, I don’t go to the f****** parties. I don’t go to the meals; I don’t do any of that stuff. The people that did were able to control and manage narratives because they’re socialised in that part of the problem. I was never socialised in that part of the problem, so I was always like the dark, creative dude, bewar."