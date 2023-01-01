Sofia Richie Grainge has 'grown a lot' over the past few years

Sofia Richie Grainge believes she has "grown a lot" over the past few years.

During an interview with Town & Country magazine, the model admitted that as she has gotten older, she has gained a new perspective on life in the spotlight.

"At age 22 I calmed down a lot," the 24-year-old, who suffered from anxiety in her teens, shared. "I think I've grown a lot in these last couple of years."

The campaign star told the outlet that she has become wary about how much she and her husband, Elliot Grainge, share about their personal lives on social media.

"We don't live out our whole lives on Instagram. We know when to turn it off," she stated.

Sofia, the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, said of her husband, "He's good with social media because of his work with musicians. He understands TikTok, so he's a great sounding board for me."

When discussing whether her highly publicised wedding to Elliot, 29, was a professional turning point for her, she said, "I do now... But for me my wedding wasn't an event. It was my wedding."

Sofia tied the knot with the music executive at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France in April. The couple was first linked in January 2021.