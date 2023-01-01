Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to Blake Lively with heartfelt birthday message

Ryan Reynolds has shared an unusually heartfelt tribute to his wife Blake Lively to celebrate her birthday.

The Deadpool actor is renowned for poking fun at his spouse on social media. But as Blake turned 36 on Friday, Ryan posted a touching message.

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person,” Ryan wrote on Instagram. “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.”

The star also posted a series of photographs of Blake, including a shot of her sitting by the beach and several pictures of the loved-up couple happily posing together.

Ryan wasn’t the only star to mark Blake’s big day.

On Saturday, model Gigi Hadid took to social media to show her appreciation for the It Ends with Us actress.

“U are a magical friend and mamma – protective, warm, witty, thoughtful, talented, HOT!!!!!” Gigi wrote. “Ur made of all the good stuff like rainbow sprinkles and butter and bourbon whipped creme. And lobster salad. Lots of lobster salad.”

The catwalk star accompanied her touching tribute with a photograph of the pair together, with Blake sporting a sizeable baby bump in the shot.

“Coparenting with you whether you agree to raise my children or not is one of my life’s greatest joys," Blake replied to the post. "Love you, mama, sister, friend.”

Blake and Ryan share three daughters - eight-year-old James, six-year-old Inez, three-year-old Betty, as well as a fourth child whose name hasn’t been revealed.

Gigi has a two-year-old daughter Khai with her ex Zayn Malik.