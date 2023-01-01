Millie Bobby Brown explains special meaning behind engagement ring

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed Jake Bongiovi proposed with a ring belonging to her mother.

The Stranger Things actress discussed her engagement to the son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi in a new interview with The Sunday Times. Millie divulged Jake had asked her mum Kelly Brown to go ring shopping with him, before she presented him with one of her own diamond bands.

“I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” the 19-year-old star said. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

Millie also shared that she enjoyed an instant connection with her now-fiancé. The star recalled a conversation she had with her mother shortly after she met Jake, 21.

“I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life,” she explained.

“I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

Millie added that people tend to overthink moments in life, but the one thing that "made sense" to her was being with the actor-and-model.

The pair began dating in 2021 and announced their engagement in April this year.