Sydney Sweeney wrote a screenplay during pandemic

Sydney Sweeney wrote a screenplay during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Euphoria actress revealed that she wrote a movie script during the lockdown but hasn't taken it any further because readers found it a bit too complex.

"I think it was a little too complicated for people to wrap their heads around," she explained. "It was cool and it was beautiful and it was bittersweet, but I look at it now as just a really cool exercise that I had for myself."

In addition to acting, Sydney runs the production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, and her first project as an executive producer is Anyone But You, her upcoming romantic comedy with Glen Powell.

The 25-year-old was the driving force behind the film. She developed the spec script over the course of a year with screenwriter Ilana Wolpert and producer Jeff Kirschenbaum before hiring the Top Gun: Maverick actor as her co-star and Easy A filmmaker Will Gluck as the director.

"She never left set, never went to her trailer," Gluck said of her dedication to the movie. "She's so blazingly smart, and she's such a quick study, and she's not afraid to ask questions. Her other superpower is that she doesn't sleep. Two hours every night."

Besides Anyone But You, Sydney has also made the horror Immaculate, co-starring The White Lotus' Simona Tabasco, via her banner, and is working on a remake of Barbarella.