Mitchel Musso arrested for public intoxication and theft

Hannah Montana actor Mitchel Musso was arrested over the weekend on charges of public intoxication and theft.

The 32-year-old former Disney Channel star was arrested in his hometown of Rockwall, Texas on Saturday after police officers were called to a hotel where he had allegedly taken a bag of crisps without paying. When staff demanded he pay for the snack, Musso allegedly became belligerent and verbally abusive and walked off.

According to TMZ, cops found Musso outside the hotel and reportedly determined that he was under the influence. They also discovered several outstanding traffic warrants under his name and took him into custody.

As well as public intoxication and theft, Musso is also facing charges of expired registration, failure to display a driver's licence, and violating a promise to appear notice.

He was released on Sunday on a $1,000 (£795) bond after spending a night in jail, according to NBC News.

The actor was previously arrested for driving under the influence in California in 2011. He was fined, sentenced to 36 months of informal probation and ordered to attend alcohol education classes.

Musso is best known for playing Oliver Oken alongside Miley Cyrus in the Disney Channel TV show Hannah Montana between 2006 and 2011.

He also worked on the Disney series Pair of Kings, Phineas and Ferb and PrankStars.