Mandy Moore 'so happy' for ex Andy Roddick and family

Mandy Moore has declared she was "so happy" for Andy Roddick following the publication of his new GQ profile story.

The actress and singer, 39, who dated the tennis star from 2003 to 2004, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share some well-wishes for her ex.

"Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we're not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he's lead since," the Candy singer wrote.

"I'm so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!"

The former couple met on the set of Mandy's 2003 romance drama How To Deal.

Andy married model Brooklyn Decker in 2009, and they share son Hank, seven, and daughter Stevie, five.

Mandy married her first husband - former Whiskeytown singer Ryan Adams - in 2008, before their divorce was finalised in 2016.

The Princess Diaries star has been re-married to Dawes singer Taylor Goldsmith since 2018.