Lupita Nyong'o remembers Chadwick Boseman on anniversary of his death

Lupita Nyong'o has paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman on the three year anniversary of his death.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Black Panther star remembered her Marvel co-star who passed away on 28 August 2020 after a battle with cancer.

"Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of @chadwickboseman's death. The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again," Lupita, 40, captioned a black-and-white photo of Chadwick posing in a South Korea airport in 2018. "This is a photo I took on film at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers."

Chadwick died at the age of 43, following a four-year private battle with colon cancer.

"Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy," Lupita continued of the photo. "Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept. But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence."

The Little Monsters actress concluded the post, "Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts."