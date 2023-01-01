Kim Cattrall discusses ageing in Hollywood after triumphant return to Sex and the City character

Kim Cattrall admits the biggest challenge as a sixty-something actress in Hollywood is staying relevant.

The 67-year-old star recently delighted Sex and the City fans with her brief cameo in spin-off series And Just Like That...'s season two finale.

Viewers are now begging her to return to her most famous on-screen alter ego, Samantha Jones, and to top off a triumphant month, Kim has landed the cover of Vogue Greece.

Talking to the fashion glossy about ageing in the industry, Kim shared: “Speaking for me, a woman in her sixties that is, I think the biggest challenge is to continue to be relevant, to work, to be able to convey a message, to be relevant

“I have always had my mother as a role model. Although she could never connect with a job that would make her happy, and was depressed and alone for long periods of time, she never lost her stubbornness.”

Kim lost her mother Shane at the age of 93 in December.

Posing for the Bold Women issue of Vogue Greece, two covers of the fan favourite were released; a striking black and white close up of Kim’s face, and an image of the actress posing on top of a New York City hotel in a tight fitting black dress, featuring long sleeves and red cap detail.